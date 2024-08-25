 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad, Heavy Rainfall Forecast For City And Surrounding Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued significant alerts across Maharashtra, warning of intense rainfall over the next five days. Red alert is issued for Raigad district today, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall within 24 hours.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued significant alerts across Maharashtra, warning of intense rainfall over the next five days. Red alert is issued for Raigad district today, indicating the potential for extremely heavy rainfall within 24 hours. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts, signaling very heavy rainfall, while Mumbai is under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall till August 26.

According to the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in Mumbai, the city and its suburbs are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. The maximum and minimum temperatures for the city are forecasted to hover around 30°C and 25°C, respectively.

Raigad district has been placed under the highest level of alert, with predictions of extremely heavy rainfall. Citizens are being warned of potential flooding, landslides, and severe waterlogging in vulnerable areas. The district administration has mobilized emergency response teams to mitigate any risks. Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri districts are under an orange alert, with predictions of very heavy rainfall.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble emphasized the importance of vigilance during this period. He said, "With the red alert in Raigad and heavy rain predicted for Mumbai and its surrounding districts, it is essential that citizens stay indoors unless necessary. Emergency services are on standby, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We urge everyone to follow official advisories and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety."

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane & Palghar; Heavy Rains Anticipated...
article-image

From August 26 to 28, Raigad's red alert may be downgraded to an orange alert, with heavy rainfall continuing across the region. Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will remain under a yellow alert, with intermittent heavy showers expected. Although the intensity of rainfall may decrease slightly, the cumulative impact could worsen conditions, particularly in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and landslides.

