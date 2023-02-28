e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Central Railway collects ₹100 cr fine from over 18 lakh pax travelling ticketless

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
TC checking tickets of passengers | File Photo

Mumbi: The Central Railway, Mumbai division, has caught over 18 lakh ticketless travellers during the current financial year and recovered a fine of more than Rs 100 crore. This shows an increase of 62.79% in revenue and increase of 50.32% in the number of cases as compared to the last year.

"Central Railway Mumbai Division Ticket checking earnings have hit the Rs.100 crore figure on February 26 and Mumbai division becomes the first Division on Indian Railways to achieve this remarkable feat" said an official of CR adding that for the period April 1, 2022 to February 26, 2023.

The ticket checking revenue, CR collected for corresponding period last year is Rs 61.62 crore from 12.03 lakh violators.

"This shows an increase of 62.79% in revenue and increase of 50.32% in the number of cases. The revenue of Rs.100.31 crore through 18.08 lakh cases for the period 1st April 2022 to 26th February 2023 includes revenue of Rs.87.43 lakh from 25,781 cases in AC locals and revenue of Rs.5.05 crore from 1.45 lakh cases in First Class coaches" further added CR officials.

Earlier, the highest earnings on the Mumbai division in a financial year was in 2019-20 when authorities collected Rs 76.82 crores from 15.73 lakh passengers.

The top performers who have done a wonderful job are S Nainani TTI with earnings of Rs.1.50 crore from 17,128 cases, Bhim Reddy CTI with earnings of Rs.96.35 lakh from 10,409 cases, R D Bahot TTI with earnings of Rs.89.90 lakh from 9,991 cases, Abhishek Sinha TTI with earnings of Rs.89.40 lakh from 9,980 cases.

"Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity" said spokesperson of CR.

