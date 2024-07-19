Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Traffic And Power Block On Intervening Night Of July 20-21; Check Details | Representational Image

Central Railway has announced a crucial update for local commuters. A special traffic and power block is scheduled for the midnight hours of Saturday and Sunday. According to CR, this block is essential for the erection of a special portal boom and dismantling of old anchors using an 800 MT airdrop road crane, facilitating Carnac Bunder girder launching.

Due to this scheduled block, the last local trains from Karjat and Thane will be cancelled. The 12.14 midnight Kasara local will operate as the final local during this period. The block will affect all lines, including slow and fast corridors between CSMT and Byculla, as well as the harbour line between CSMT and Wadala.

"The block timings are set from 00:30 am to 04:30 am on Sunday, ensuring necessary infrastructure upgrades. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with further announcements from Central Railway" said an official of CR.

Details of the block

Date of block----Mid night of 20/21 July (Saturday/Sunday Night time)

Duration of block: 12.30 am to 04.30 am (04:00 hours)

Block Section----

UP and Down slow Lines and UP & Down fast Lines between Byculla and CSMT (Including 7th Line and CSMT Shunting neck)

UP & Down Harbor Lines between Vadala Road and CSMT

Repercussions on the train operation

Suburban services will not be available between Byculla and CSMT on main line and Wadala Road and CSMT on harbour line during the block period.

UP and Down suburban services on main line will be short terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel, Thane and Kalyan stations during the block period

UP and down suburban services on harbour line will be short terminated/originated at Wadala Road station.

Last local from CSMT on down slow line will be 12.14 am Kasara local

Last local for CSMT on UP slow line from Kalyan will be 10:34 pm .

First local from CSMT on down fast line 04:47 am Karjat local

First local for CSMT on UP slow line will be 04:00 am from Thane .

Last local from CSMT on down harbour Line will be 12:13 am Panvel local

Last local for CSMT on UP harbour line will be 10.46 pm local from Panvel .

First local from CSMT on down harbour will be 04:52 am Panvel local

First local for CSMT on UP harbour line from Bandra will be 04:17 am local .

Short termination of Mail/Express trains

12870 Howrah-CSMT Superfast Express

11058 Amritsar-CSMT Express

12052 Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express

22120 Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express

11020 Bhubaneswar-CSMT Konark Express

12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail