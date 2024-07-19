Mumbai: Central Railway Cracks Down On Ticketless Travel With Over 1,000 Offenders Detected |

Mumbai: In a bid to crackdown on ticketless and irregular travel, Central Railway (CR) has intensified its efforts by conducting regular ticket checks in Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains and First Class (FC) of non-air conditioned local trains during peak hours. In last two days, authorities have detected more than 1000 cases of passengers travelling without tickets or with irregular tickets.

This concerted effort has also resulted in the collection of fines amounting to nearly Rs 3.5 lakh from the offenders. According to official sources, the checks have proven effective in ensuring compliance with ticketing norms and preventing revenue loss for the railway authorities.

According to CR, on 17th July a total of 420 cases of invalid tickets were detected from the air conditioned local trains and first' class coaches of non air conditioned local trains and a fine amount of Rs. 1,38,050 was collected.

Similarly on 16th July , a total of 631 cases of invalid tickets were detected from the air conditioned local trains and first' class coaches of non air conditioned non air conditioned local trains and a fine amount of Rs. 2,01,595 was collected.

QQSpeaking on the initiative, a CR official highlighted that such regular checks will continue in the future to maintain discipline and fairness in local train travel. The initiative aims not only to enforce ticketing regulations but also to promote a culture of responsible travel among commuters.

"Commuters are advised to ensure they possess valid tickets or passes while travelling, as failure to do so may result in penalties as per railway rules. The CR administration remains committed to enhancing passenger experience and revenue integrity through such proactive measures" further added officials.