Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Ganpati Festival Train Service From CSMT To Kolhapur

Devotees carry an idol of Ganesha to a pandal for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on September 17, 2023. | Salman Ansari

In an effort to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival, Central Railway announced a special one-way train service. The train, numbered 01099, will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Kolhapur, ensuring a convenient journey for travelers.

Schedule:

Departure from CSMT: 00:30 hrs on September 23, 2023

Arrival at Kolhapur: 11:30 hrs on September 23, 2023

Halts:

The special train will make stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, Sangli, Miraj, and Hatkanangale, providing accessibility to multiple key destinations.

Coach Composition:

The train comprises a total of 24 coaches, offering a variety of classes for passengers. These include:

12 Sleeper Class coaches

2 Second Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coaches

2 Second AC (2A) coaches

4 Third AC (3A) coaches

4 General Class coaches

"This special train is expected to alleviate the increased demand for travel during the Ganpati festival, ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations comfortably" said a Central Railway official.

