Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Ganpati Festival Train Service From CSMT To Kolhapur

In an effort to accommodate the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival, Central Railway announced a special one-way train service. The train, numbered 01099, will run from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Kolhapur, ensuring a convenient journey for travelers.
Schedule:
Departure from CSMT: 00:30 hrs on September 23, 2023
Arrival at Kolhapur: 11:30 hrs on September 23, 2023
Halts:
The special train will make stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, Sangli, Miraj, and Hatkanangale, providing accessibility to multiple key destinations.
Coach Composition:
The train comprises a total of 24 coaches, offering a variety of classes for passengers. These include:
12 Sleeper Class coaches
2 Second Seating cum Luggage Rake (SLR) coaches
2 Second AC (2A) coaches
4 Third AC (3A) coaches
4 General Class coaches
"This special train is expected to alleviate the increased demand for travel during the Ganpati festival, ensuring that passengers can reach their destinations comfortably" said a Central Railway official.
