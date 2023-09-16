Ganpati Bappa Express: Ganesh Chaturthi Delights from Maharashtrian Food Order in Train | Zoop

New Delhi (India), September 16: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, is observed with great pomp and splendour in many parts of the country, particularly in Maharashtra. To enhance the festive spirit, a variety of traditional Maharashtrian dishes are associated with this occasion, including various sweet and savoury items such as ladoo, modak, chaklis, puran poli, and more. The traditional sweet items, modak and ladoo, are especially popular and play a significant role in the festival. Other traditional food items include Seth Bhaji, Batata Bhaji, Usal, and Puran Poli. With its delicious flavours and textures, Maharashtrian cuisine makes a significant contribution to the festival's uniqueness.

While some people enjoy these traditional delicacies at home, others may have to travel for various reasons and miss out on these special treats during the festival. Food delivery in trains provides a convenient option for travellers to savour lip-smacking Maharashtrian food while on board. Zoop, an IRCTC-approved food aggregator, allows passengers to order their favourite dishes from their preferred restaurant with just a few clicks. Passengers can easily order food on train through Zoop's official website, application, WhatsApp, Instagram, or Google Chatbot, in either English or Hindi, at over 160 train stations.

Benefits of having access to traditional Maharashtrian food on trains through Zoop:

1. Zoop offers a wide range of dishes that cater to every traveller's palate, ranging from local staples to popular food items especially available for Ganesh Chaturthi.

2. Passengers can avoid the hassle of arranging meals and relish traditional delicacies by opting to order food on the train with Zoop.

3. Zoop is a convenient way to enjoy the best food delivery on trains, as it also allows checking the PNR status of associated passengers and helps you with details of the coach position and the train timetable.

4. Passengers can order their favourite dish from a wide range of FSSAI-approved restaurants and have it delivered right to their seats.

5. With Zoop, be assured about the cleanliness and hygiene of the meal and the user-friendly way to order food online on the train.

On this occasion, Puneet Sharma, Founder of Zoop, says, “Zoop specialises in adding flavour to the festive vibes and takes great pride in delivering happiness to its customers who are travelling during the festive season. It delivers lip-smacking traditional delicacies right to your seats, with the added benefits of data privacy and attractive festive discounts for its customers.”

Zoop’s availability on multiple platforms

Besides the official website and application, IRCTC Partner Zoop is also available in a bilingual format for food delivery in trains on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Google Chat.

For any queries or information regarding the train food orders like order status, order tracking, etc., customers can even chat with a live agent and post their feedback on ordered meals and rate the services.

How to order food on trains via WhatsApp:

1. Say hello to Zoop on WhatsApp at 7042062070.

2. Provide the PNR number, train number, and the desired delivery station name.

3. Select your favourite restaurant and preferred meal.

4. Choose a convenient payment option.

5. Relax and enjoy your train journey while Zoop delivers the modak of happiness to your seat.

Zoop’s Multiple Payment Options:

Passengers can savour fresh cuisine during their train journey and enjoy the convenience of multiple payment options such as:

- Cash on Delivery

- Debit/Credit Card or UPI Wallets

- Pay at Delivery option via Simpl

While Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are incomplete without traditional treats, IRCTC Food Partner Zoop is available for timely, hassle-free, and quick food delivery on trains, with advanced tracking options. The convenience of selecting your meal and having it freshly delivered straight to your seat, along with a wide variety of payment options, is a plus for those who prefer the comfort and ease of enjoying delicacies without waiting in long queues or carrying extra luggage.

