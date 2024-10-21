Mumbai: Carnac Railway Flyover Reconstruction Gains Momentum As BMC And CR Administration Successfully Install First Girder

BMC and Central Railway Administration successfully install the first girder of the long-pending Carnac Railway Flyover, marking a major milestone in its reconstruction | File Photo

Mumbai: After years of delays and uncertainty, the first significant step in the reconstruction of the Carnac Railway Flyover has finally been completed. Over the weekend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Central Railway Administration successfully installed the first girder of the long-pending flyover, bringing some hope to Mumbaikars who have been waiting for the project to make meaningful progress.

Located near Masjid Bandar Railway Station, the Carnac Flyover connects key parts of South Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Mohammad Ali Road. The flyover, originally constructed in the colonial era, has been in disrepair for years, but the reconstruction has been delayed multiple times due to bureaucratic hurdles and technical challenges.

The Carnac Flyover, once a vital link for commuters and businesses, had been flagged as unsafe as far back as 2017. However, despite several assessments and plans, the project faced constant setbacks. Initial reconstruction plans were announced in 2019, but work barely progressed, frustrating commuters and businesses that rely on this critical route. The delays were compounded by funding issues, approvals from multiple agencies, and the challenges of working in a congested urban area like South Mumbai.

“I’ve heard about the reconstruction of this bridge for years now, but nothing seemed to be happening,” said Rajesh Shah, a regular commuter who uses the route to travel to CSMT. “It’s been more of an inconvenience than a relief.”

After several missed deadlines, work finally started in earnest last year, but even then, the project has progressed slowly. The installation of the first girder, completed during special blocks on October 19 and 20, 2024, is being seen as a long-overdue step forward.

The flyover’s historical significance is tied to its location near Mumbai’s key trading hubs. Originally built to facilitate goods transport between the city’s docks and commercial areas, the bridge has evolved into a crucial link for thousands of commuters. However, due to its poor condition, traffic has worsened over the years, forcing the BMC to finally declare it unsafe and in need of reconstruction.

The first girder, a 550-metric-ton steel structure, was installed in the early hours of October 19 and 20, 2024, during a three-hour block on the Central Railway line. Despite the completion of this step, questions remain about whether the remaining work will meet the revised deadlines. The BMC had initially aimed to complete the entire project by 2022, but the date has now been pushed back to the end of 2024.

“Every time we hear about the bridge, there’s another delay, It’s frustrating but we’re happy some progress is finally being made, but it’s taken far too long”, said Sangeeta Deshmukh, a frequent traveler in the Masjid Bandar area.

The BMC has emphasized that the project is now back on track, with the second girder installation planned before the end of the year. Chief Engineer (Bridges) Uttam Shrote said, “We know this project has faced numerous delays, but we are making every effort to complete the remaining work on time. The next step is the installation of the second girder, which we plan to finish by December.”

Once the second girder is installed, further work will include laying iron rods, pouring concrete, and completing the bridge’s approach roads. But with the long history of delays, many in Mumbai are taking the BMC’s latest deadlines with a grain of salt.