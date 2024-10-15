Mumbai: BMC Successfully Slides 550-Ton Beam For Carnac Bridge Reconstruction; Second Beam Installation Scheduled For December 2024

Successful sliding of the 550-ton beam marks major progress in Carnac Bridge reconstruction, easing traffic challenges soon | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully concluded the crucial task of sliding a 550-metric ton iron beam, spanning 70 meters, on the railway section as part of the reconstruction of the 154-year-old Carnac Bridge, located at Lokmanya Tilak Road. This ambitious project aims to improve connectivity and address safety concerns, with the installation of a second beam anticipated to be finalized by the end of December 2024.

The Carnac Bridge is undergoing significant renovations due to its deteriorating condition. The sliding operation of the southern girder was completed under the experienced supervision of various municipal officials and experts. The first part of the beam shift occurred between 12:25 AM and 5:45 AM on Sunday, 13th October, covering a distance of 58 meters. The remaining 12 meters were successfully completed between 12:30 AM and 3:30 AM on Monday, 14th October.

Following the successful relocation of the beam, further endeavors will focus on the southward installation and simultaneous construction of the bridge's western access road, expected to commence shortly. BMC aims to finalize the second girder by the conclusion of December, attesting to its commitment to restoring this vital infrastructure.

The technical intricacies surrounding the beam sliding presented formidable challenges.

An official from BMC’s Bridges Department said, “To ensure precision and safety, we have enlisted specialized guidance, aligning closely with the Central Railway Administration. The cooperative efforts of the Municipal Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, facilitated seamless coordination for this complex operation.”

Chief Engineer Uttam Shrote and Deputy Chief Engineer Rajesh Mulay played pivotal roles in executing the plan.

Ensuring railway safety was paramount throughout this operation. The procedures to install the beam will only proceed after obtaining the necessary approvals and railway block from the Central Railway Administration, showcasing the thorough risk analysis and strategic planning integrated into this project.

The Carnac Bridge served as a crucial artery in South Mumbai, linking the Masjid Bunder area to vital hubs, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mohammad Ali Road.

Initially demolished in 2022, the bridge's reconstruction project faced multiple delays. Encroachments along the roadway and setbacks in securing necessary railway blocks have hampered progress, necessitating a revised timeline that now anticipates completion by 2025. Earlier projections suggested that at least one lane would be operational by June 2024, following the arrival of essential girders in March.

The absence of the bridge has significantly disrupted traffic patterns across the city. Given the traffic challenges exacerbated by detours, the reopening of the Carnac Bridge is essential to normalizing movement, especially along P D'Mello Road, which facilitates connections between South Mumbai and the eastern suburbs through the Eastern Freeway and the recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Additional routes impacted by this closure include Mohammad Ali Road, CSMT Junction Road, SVP Road, Wadi Bunder Junction, and Crawford Market Road, all of which are typically narrow and congested with encroachments, now grappling with traffic volumes far exceeding their designed capacities. Traffic officials emphasize the pressing need to maintain CSMT Junction Road as a free-flowing thoroughfare to prevent gridlock, particularly because of the high volume of pedestrians and motorists reliant on it.

Resident of Masjid Bunder, Anil Gotugade expressed the community's reliance on the bridge for both emergency access and daily commuting needs, “The bridge is extremely vital. Its closure has been a hardship for us. It is the only bridge that connected us to the eastern freeway. We have been forced to take longer routes to reach Fort, Bombay Hospital, Girgaon, Churchgate, and Mantralaya. If one wishes to access Colaba now, it has become quite tiresome.”

He elaborated on the impact of the bridge's absence on family life, noting the significant time required for his son to reach school in Churchgate. “Travelling by two-wheeler takes us an hour and a half via the detours, while using the bridge would have cut that down to just 15 minutes." He also mentioned that the bridge's reopening could positively influence local property values, which had stagnated due to the bridge's inaccessibility, making real estate transactions challenging for residents.