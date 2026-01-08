 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards

Affidavits filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates for the 2025 Mumbai civic elections reveal assets ranging from over Rs 5 crore to more than Rs 46 crore across wards. Several former mayors and deputy mayors have reported sharp asset growth since 2017, with none convicted so far despite some pending cases.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates declare multi-crore assets across key Mumbai wards in affidavits | File Photo
Sujata Patekar

Sujata Patekar | File Photo

Sujata Patekar – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Not mentioned
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,14,33,027
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Sanjay Ghadi

Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo

Sanjay Ghadi – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,84,98,074
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse | File Photo

Yashodhar Phanse – Ward No. 59 (Versova, Andheri)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,84,92,240
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 8,47,88,111
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Vishakha Raut

Vishakha Raut | File Photo

Vishakha Raut (former mayor) – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 21,83,00,915
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 14,37,43,905
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards
BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across Parties
BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across Parties
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Burnley Vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Darren Fletcher's First Match As Red Devils Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested
Priya Sarvankar

Priya Sarvankar | Instagram

Priya Sarvankar – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,16,62,441
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Kishori Pednekar

Kishori Pednekar | File Photo

Kishori Pednekar (former mayor) – Ward No. 199 (Saat Rasta–Dhobi Ghat)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,45,856
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,61,53,251
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Hemangi Worlikar

Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo

Hemangi Worlikar (former deputy mayor) – Ward No. 193 (Worli Koliwada)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Not mentioned
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,44,375
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,85,93,865
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

Shradha Jadhav

Shradha Jadhav | File Photo

Shradha Jadhav (former mayor) – Ward No. 202 (Sewree)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,34,72,473
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 44,29,78,220
Criminal cases: 3
Found guilty: 0

Samadhan Sarvankar

Samadhan Sarvankar | File Photo

Samadhan Sarvankar – Ward No. 194 (Prabhadevi)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,59,38,579
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,43,12,595
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Breach Candy Residents Issue Civic Charter, Seek Written Commitments On...
article-image
Dipti Waikar

Dipti Waikar | File Photo

Dipti Waikar – Ward No. 73 (Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 22,01,71,330
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets...

BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets...

BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across...

BMC Elections 2026: Assets Of Key Candidates Range From ₹1.85 Crore To ₹50.69 Crore Across...

Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime: German-Made Revolver, Country-Made Pistol Seized In Govandi And Vikhroli; 2 Arrested

BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims

BMC Elections 2026: BJP’s Amit Satam Alleges Bangladeshi-Rohingya Infiltration, NCP Rejects Claims

Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On...

Mumbai-Goa Highway Safety: 29-Year-Old Raigad Engineer Walks 490 Km, Flags 59 Hazard Categories On...