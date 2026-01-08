BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidates Declare Multi-Crore Assets Across Key Mumbai Wards

Sujata Patekar | File Photo
Sujata Patekar – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Not mentioned
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,14,33,027
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo
Sanjay Ghadi – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,84,98,074
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse | File Photo
Yashodhar Phanse – Ward No. 59 (Versova, Andheri)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,84,92,240
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 8,47,88,111
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Vishakha Raut | File Photo
Vishakha Raut (former mayor) – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 21,83,00,915
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 14,37,43,905
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Priya Sarvankar | Instagram
Priya Sarvankar – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,16,62,441
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Kishori Pednekar | File Photo
Kishori Pednekar (former mayor) – Ward No. 199 (Saat Rasta–Dhobi Ghat)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,45,856
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,61,53,251
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo
Hemangi Worlikar (former deputy mayor) – Ward No. 193 (Worli Koliwada)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Not mentioned
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,44,375
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,85,93,865
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
Shradha Jadhav | File Photo
Shradha Jadhav (former mayor) – Ward No. 202 (Sewree)
Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,34,72,473
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 44,29,78,220
Criminal cases: 3
Found guilty: 0
Samadhan Sarvankar | File Photo
Samadhan Sarvankar – Ward No. 194 (Prabhadevi)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,59,38,579
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,43,12,595
Criminal background: 0
Found guilty: 0
Dipti Waikar | File Photo
Dipti Waikar – Ward No. 73 (Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East)
Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)
Profession: Business
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 22,01,71,330
Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available
Criminal cases: 0
Found guilty: 0
