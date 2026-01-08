BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates declare multi-crore assets across key Mumbai wards in affidavits | File Photo

Sujata Patekar | File Photo

Sujata Patekar – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Not mentioned

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,14,33,027

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Sanjay Ghadi | File Photo

Sanjay Ghadi – Ward No. 5 (Ashok Van, Dahisar East)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,84,98,074

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 3,37,54,246

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Shailesh (Yashodhar) Phanse | File Photo

Yashodhar Phanse – Ward No. 59 (Versova, Andheri)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 25,84,92,240

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 8,47,88,111

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Vishakha Raut | File Photo

Vishakha Raut (former mayor) – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 21,83,00,915

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 14,37,43,905

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Priya Sarvankar | Instagram

Priya Sarvankar – Ward No. 191 (Mahim–Shivaji Park)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 12,16,62,441

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Kishori Pednekar | File Photo

Kishori Pednekar (former mayor) – Ward No. 199 (Saat Rasta–Dhobi Ghat)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 5,26,45,856

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,61,53,251

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Hemangi Worlikar | File Photo

Hemangi Worlikar (former deputy mayor) – Ward No. 193 (Worli Koliwada)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Not mentioned

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 7,13,44,375

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 1,85,93,865

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

Shradha Jadhav | File Photo

Shradha Jadhav (former mayor) – Ward No. 202 (Sewree)

Party: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,34,72,473

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 44,29,78,220

Criminal cases: 3

Found guilty: 0

Samadhan Sarvankar | File Photo

Samadhan Sarvankar – Ward No. 194 (Prabhadevi)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 46,59,38,579

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Rs 9,43,12,595

Criminal background: 0

Found guilty: 0

Dipti Waikar | File Photo

Dipti Waikar – Ward No. 73 (Majaswadi, Jogeshwari East)

Party: Shiv Sena (Shinde)

Profession: Business

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2025: Rs 22,01,71,330

Total movable and immovable assets as of 2017: Not available

Criminal cases: 0

Found guilty: 0

