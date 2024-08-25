BMC: Carnac Bridge Reconstruction Stalled As Railways Deny Megablock For Girder Installation | - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The much-awaited reconstruction of the historic Carnac bridge, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bandar stations, has hit a roadblock due to the monsoon season. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC ) is waiting for a six-hour railway megablock to install the girder, which is crucial for the completion of the project.

According to sources, the municipal corporation has been demanding a six-hour block from the Railways to facilitate the installation of the girder, which is weighing around 550 metric tonnes. However, the Railways has not provided the block during the monsoon season, citing safety concerns. The work on the bridge is likely to be delayed until the end of the monsoon season.

The Carnac, which was nearly 150 years old, was closed to traffic several years ago due to safety concerns. Its demolition was carried out in November 2022, and construction began in 2023. The BMC has already brought spare parts of the girders to Mumbai last month and completed the beam connection on the east side of the railway track. However, the installation of the girder on the railway tracks has been stalled due to the lack of a railway megablock.

The officials involved in the project have stated that one girder of the bridge is already ready. The installation of both girders is expected to be completed by March 2025. Commuters will have to wait for at least another year and a half before they can use the newly constructed bridge.

Uttam Shrote, Chief Engineer of BMC’s Bridges Department, stated, “The girder is ready, and we are only awaiting a six-hour block from the Railway for its installation. We've reached out to them multiple times, and it's imperative that they prioritize granting us this block. The bridge construction requires the installation of two girders. Once the first is in place, we will need another block of similar duration to install the second. Connectivity is crucial for Mumbaikars, and this bridge, which connects two densely populated areas, will significantly improve the situation once completed. The BMC is taking every precaution to ensure that the work is carried out safely and efficiently.”

The construction of this bridge is a complex and risky process, as it requires heavy lifting and installation of massive girders. The 70-meter-long and 9.5-meter-wide girder weighs around 550 metric tonnes and will be followed by another beam. The delay in the construction of the Carnac bridge has caused inconvenience to commuters, who are forced to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.