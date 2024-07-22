Mumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge Girder Launch

Central Railway successfully erected Special Portal Boom paving the way for girder launching of Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge.

Central Railway has successfully executed the operation of erecting a 57- meter-long special portal boom and dismantling old anchors during the Special Traffic and Power Blocks in the intervening night of July 20/21, 2024, at Carnac Bunder.

The new portal, measuring 57 meters in length and covering 10 tracks, is one of the longest ever launched by Central Railway. This new portal was launched utilizing a 1000 MT airdrop road crane. Earlier Central Railway launched two portal of 53 meters between Masjid and CSMT station. This crucial step paves the way for the Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge girder launching.

Also, during the Block, two old anchor portals were dismantled on the Harbour line, Main line slow, and fast lines using three rail cranes simultaneously.

These infrastructure works are executed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and provide a more reliable travel experience for Mumbaikars.