 Mumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge Girder Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge Girder Launch

Mumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge Girder Launch

These infrastructure works are executed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and provide a more reliable travel experience for Mumbaikars.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
article-image

Central Railway successfully erected Special Portal Boom paving the way for girder launching of Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge.

Central Railway has successfully executed the operation of erecting a 57- meter-long special portal boom and dismantling old anchors during the Special Traffic and Power Blocks in the intervening night of July 20/21, 2024, at Carnac Bunder.

Read Also
Central Railway:Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Scheduled Maintenance Across Multiple...
article-image

The new portal, measuring 57 meters in length and covering 10 tracks, is one of the longest ever launched by Central Railway. This new portal was launched utilizing a 1000 MT airdrop road crane. Earlier Central Railway launched two portal of 53 meters between Masjid and CSMT station. This crucial step paves the way for the Carnac Bunder Road Over Bridge girder launching.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Suburban Sections On July 21; Check Details
article-image

Also, during the Block,  two old anchor portals were dismantled on the Harbour line, Main line slow, and fast lines using three rail cranes simultaneously. 

These infrastructure works are executed to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and provide a more reliable travel experience for Mumbaikars.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Central Railway Plans To Ease Commute With Strategic Train Shifts

Mumbai News: Central Railway Plans To Ease Commute With Strategic Train Shifts

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Saved From Ruptured Brain Aneurysm Through Advanced Endovascular Treatment at...

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Saved From Ruptured Brain Aneurysm Through Advanced Endovascular Treatment at...

Mumbai News: Man Falls Prey To Scammers In Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud, Loses ₹1.9 Lakh

Mumbai News: Man Falls Prey To Scammers In Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud, Loses ₹1.9 Lakh

Mumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road...

Mumbai:Central Railway Successfully Erects 57-Meter Portal Boom, Paving Way For Carnac Bunder Road...

Central Railway:Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Scheduled Maintenance Across Multiple...

Central Railway:Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Scheduled Maintenance Across Multiple...