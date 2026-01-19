 'Focus On Outreach & Energy': Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Mentors Mumbai BJP’s 89 New Corporators After Historic Win In BMC Elections 2026 | Video
Newly elected BJP corporators in Mumbai met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar after the party’s historic performance in the BMC elections. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats. Addressing them, Ravi Shankar spoke of a ‘triple-engine government’ and urged focus on public outreach, governance priorities and balanced leadership to meet citizens’ expectations.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Mumbai: Following their historic performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the newly elected BJP corporators, led by Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam, sought spiritual guidance from global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the city on Sunday.

The gathering served as both a celebratory meet and a session for introspection for the 89 newly minted municipal representatives. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 227-member civic body in the 2026 elections, a victory that has majorly shifted the political landscape of India's richest municipal corporation.

The 'Triple-Engine' Governance

Addressing the corporators, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulated the party on its success and highlighted the unique political opportunity now available to the city. He noted that with the BJP-led alliance holding power at the Centre, the State and now the local civic level, a 'triple-engine government' has been formed.

"A triple-engine government is now in place, and with that comes great expectations from the people," the spiritual leader remarked. He urged the representatives to prioritise the city's urgent needs, stating, "First, identify the key problems of Mumbai and never give up on public outreach. Your connection with the common man is what will define this term."

Focus On Energy & Public Service

Beyond administrative advice, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar offered insights into the mindset required for effective leadership. He spoke about the spiritual and psychological barriers to success, stressing that hard work alone is sometimes insufficient if the intent and energy are not aligned.

"Many times, we make great efforts but do not achieve success. The reason is that there is some imbalance in our energy and vibrations," he explained. He encouraged the corporators to maintain a positive and balanced state of mind to better serve the Mumbaikars who have placed their trust in them.

A Milestone Victory For BJP

The meeting comes in the wake of the BJP’s strongest-ever showing in the BMC, where the party secured 89 seats, surpassing its 2017 tally of 82. Together with its allies, the party has crossed the majority mark of 114, positioning it to appoint the next Mayor of Mumbai and end decades of dominance by the undivided Shiv Sena.

