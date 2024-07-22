Central Railway:Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Scheduled Maintenance Across Multiple Railways

Passenger Reservation System To Undergo Scheduled Maintenance Across Multiple Railways | Representative Image

Beginning tonight at 11.45 pm and extending until 05:15 am tomorrow morning, the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) across Central Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railway, and Konkan Railway will undergo scheduled maintenance. This maintenance will necessitate the temporary suspension of several key services.

During this period, Internet Booking of Tickets for Trains, Refund Counters, Touch Screen Services, IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), Current Reservation Enquiries, Chart Display, Coaching Refund Terminal services will not be available.Conference the development a senior railway officer said, " maintenance is essential for ensuring the long-term efficiency and reliability of our reservation systems.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused and kindly request your cooperation during this time"