Mega Block Over Mumbai Division Of Central Railway On Sunday Likely To Affect Train Schedule

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sundya, June 16. Up and down fast Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm are likely to be impacted.

Down fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on down slow line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN FAST line at Mulund.

Up fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on up slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on up fast line at Matunga station and will arrive ta destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Down slow line

Last local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 10.20 am. First local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT will be at 3.03 pm.

Up slow line

Last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT at 11.10 am. First local after the block will be Kasara local arriving CSMT at 3.59 pm. Up and down harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. Down harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled. Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

On DOWN HARBOUR line

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am. First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On up harbour line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am. First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm. These maintenance related mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

No day block on western railway

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block will be taken on UP and Down Fast lines from 23.30 hrs to 04.45 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e. on 15th/16th June, 2024.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow line between Virar and Bhayandar/Borivali.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday 16thJUNE, 2024.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.