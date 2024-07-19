Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Suburban Sections On July 21; Check Details | Representational Image

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 21.7.2024 (Sunday) as under:

*UP and DOWN FAST Lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm*

DOWN FAST line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Matunga, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN FAST line at Mulund.

UP FAST line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on UP SLOW line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on UP FAST line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN FAST line:

Last local before the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.20 am.

First local after the block will be Badlapur local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.03 pm.

On UP FAST line:

Last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving CSMT Mumbai at 11.10 am.

First local after the block will be Kasara local arriving CSMT Mumbai at 3.59 pm.

*UP HARBOUR line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm & DOWN HARBOUR line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm between CSMT Mumbai and Chunabhatti / Bandra stations*

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm &

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Bandra/Goregaon departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

UP HARBOUR line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm &

UP HARBOUR line services for CSMT Mumbai departing Goregaon/Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.04 am

Last local before the block for Goregaon will depart CSMT Mumbai at 10.22 am

First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.51 pm

First local after the block for Bandra will depart CSMT Mumbai at 04.56 pm

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 09.40 am

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Bandra at 10.20 am

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 03.28 pm

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Goregaon at 04.58 pm

Special services will run between Kurla-Panvel at 20 min frequency during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line & Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.