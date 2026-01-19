Mumbai Masala: Time For A Garbage-Free Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

One of the first tasks of the newly-elected corporators should be to ensure a garbage-free Mumbai. The other day we happened to go to Andheri and were shocked to see garbage everywhere. It was as if the sweepers had gone on leave. Some years ago an activist had suggested a garbage brigade on the lines of the fire brigade. The idea was that citizens could dial a dedicated number and garbage trucks would come to pick up large piles of rubbish. It’s a good idea, but Mumbaikars too should be asked to display a modicum of civic sense. Those littering should be penalised severely. How about putting the entire city on mission mode on the issue of cleanliness? The aim should be to bag the cleanest city award.

Revival revisited: Sea view, mixed meal

After ages we decided to go to Revival, the vegetarian restaurant facing the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty which was founded in 1947. You climb a flight of steps to the first floor where you are greeted by a rather largish statue. The interior is not exactly inviting and it could do with a makeover. The staff is very courteous and we were seated at a table from where there was a clear view of the sea.

The soups included broccoli shorba and the starters section had interesting dishes like avocado sev puri. We decided to go to the main course directly and ordered chole ki sabzi, dal makhani, tandoori roti and laccha paratha. The sabzi was excellent but was served in a small, but dirty-looking, aluminum pressure cooker. The dal was very good but the laccha paratha was not fully cooked and was a big disappointment. The price was Rs 500 per dish on average and we didn't get even 50% value for money. Wish we had gone to Crystal next door or to Thakker's across the street.

‘Rasmalai’ backfires: BJP’s sweet revenge in polls

Political pundits are claiming that one of the reasons for the defeat of the SS(UBT)-MNS alliance was Raj Thackeray’s description of Tamil Nadu's young BJP leader K. Annamalai as “rasmalai”! Apparently because of this south Indian votes went en masse to the BJP. I find it difficult to digest this theory because outside of Tamil Nadu Annamalai is not known much.

But Raj's reiteration of Bal Thackeray’s slogan “Hatao lungi, bajao pungi” did revive old memories of south Indian bashing by Shiv Sainiks in the seventies. Interestingly BJP candidates won in all those wards where Annamalai, a former IPS officer, campaigned. To take sweet revenge BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga sent boxes of “rasmalai” to Thackeray. Social media posts claimed that “rasmalai” worth Rs10 crore was sold on the day of result. It is learnt that Annamalai will be a special invitee to the grand victory rally which the BJP is planning.

Tailpiece

A wag commented: “It’s surprising that Trump has not claimed credit for the BJP’s victory in the BMC elections. He may even want to be our next mayor!!” (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/