Mumbai: Car parking lift collapses residential complex in Jogeshwari; visuals surface

In a shocking incident, an automated car parking lift collapsed in Jogeshwari.
The incident took place Universal Cubical complex in Jogeshwari West. The vehicle which was parked on the lift also had a CNG cylinder inside it which could have exploded.
Earlier in February, a passenger lift in the same building collapsed.
Elevator collapse in Borivali
In October last year, a 74-year-old man was killed after an elevator collapsed in Borivali
The incident took place on October 2. The Kasturba Marg police said that after Patil had entered the lift on the first floor, the doors suddenly closed and the elevator began going down and suddenly hit the ground.
