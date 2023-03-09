Mumbai: Car parking lift collapses residential complex in Jogeshwari; visuals surface | Screengrab

In a shocking incident, an automated car parking lift collapsed in Jogeshwari.

The incident took place Universal Cubical complex in Jogeshwari West. The vehicle which was parked on the lift also had a CNG cylinder inside it which could have exploded.

Earlier in February, a passenger lift in the same building collapsed.

Again #Shocking incident happened in #Universal Cubical complex #Jogeshwari west automated car parking Lift collapsed as car was with cng cylinder which could blast, in February lift of same blg came down, whole bldg construction project should be analyzed by @mybmc, families… https://t.co/SmdvEezrht pic.twitter.com/BlDGwnkG0m — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) March 8, 2023

Elevator collapse in Borivali

In October last year, a 74-year-old man was killed after an elevator collapsed in Borivali

The incident took place on October 2. The Kasturba Marg police said that after Patil had entered the lift on the first floor, the doors suddenly closed and the elevator began going down and suddenly hit the ground.

Read Also Mumbai: Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after residential building lift collapses