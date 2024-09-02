Mumbai: Candlelight Concert Series Revives Historic Royal Opera House With Tribute Shows, Next Event On September 27

Candlelight Concerts Spark a New Era of Musical Enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai | File Image

Mumbai: Candlelight Concerts sparked a new era of musical enchantment with a successful conclusion of its inaugural series at the historic Royal Opera House in Mumbai. Following the success of its first show featuring a captivating tribute to Frank Sinatra, the historic venue will be transformed into a magical realm of music and candlelight on September 27 with its concert ‘From Mozart To Chopin’.

Candlelight Concerts, the global sensation that brings live music to life in unique settings, successfully concluded its inaugural series at the historic Royal Opera House Mumbai, which is the only existing Opera House India.

Candlelight Concerts Spark a New Era of Musical Enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai | File Image

The partnership between Candlelight Concerts and the Royal Opera House Mumbai proved to be a perfect match, creating an enchanting atmosphere that transported guests back in time. The iconic venue, with its rich heritage and architectural grandeur, provided the ideal backdrop for the mesmerizing candlelit performances.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts that represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

Candlelight Concerts Spark a New Era of Musical Enchantment at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai | File Image

Deepa Bajaj, country manager, Live Your City India, said “We are thrilled by the incredible response to our inaugural Candlelight Concerts at the iconic Royal Opera House Mumbai. This event marks a significant milestone in our journey across India, perfectly aligning with our global vision of hosting concerts in landmark locations. The synergy between the performers, the audience, and the essence of this historic venue was truly enchanting, exceeding our expectations. Building on this success, we’re eager to bring Candlelight magic to other heritage sites across India.”

Asad Lalljee, curator of Royal Opera House Mumbai, said,” The Royal Opera House has always been a place where history and artistry come together. Candlelight Concerts have brought a new dimension to our heritage, creating a truly enchanting experience that has resonated deeply with audiences. We are proud to have been a part of this extraordinary collaboration and look forward to many more magical nights of music under the candlelight.”

With plans for more captivating performances in the pipeline, Candlelight Concerts is poised to become a regular fixture on Mumbai’s cultural calendar. The upcoming Candlelight concerts at Royal Opera House will feature ‘From Mozart to Chopin’ on September 27 from 6pm to 8pm.