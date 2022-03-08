Mumbai: Businessman duped of Rs 7.53 lakh by man posing as army officer

A 47-year-old businessman who sells pots, was duped to the tune of ₹7.53 lakh by a man who posed as an army officer. The accused asked the complainant to wire money in a series of transactions, only to later defraud him.

Few days ago the businessman received a call from one Rahul Sharma who claimed that he is an army officer, later he placed order for 70 pots for which he agreed to pay ₹7850.

When the order was ready the businessman informed Sharma who asked him to come to Army canteen at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai and asked the businessman to send photograph of his vehicles claiming private vehicles are not allowed in army area.



Upon reaching Sharma claimed that billing procedure would handled by another officee by name Gagandeep and in a short while the complainant received call from Gagandeep.

Gagandeep claimed that he was unable to send the amount to the businessman's GPay account, instead sent him a QR code and asked him transfer ₹1 for. Unaware of the fraud the businessman followed his instructions and ended up loosing ₹ 2.93 lakh.

All this while I was waiting outside the Army canteen at Kharghar i even spoke to security guard there and made him to speak with Gagandeep. After ₹2.93 lakh were debited from my account I asked Gagandeep to meet me in person however he started swearing on his service in army and claimed that I won't be duped, this had happened due to machine fault and all the money would be refunded, said the victim on the request of anonymity.

The businessman believed him and ended up losing ₹4.59 lakh further.

All this while the fraudster engaged him in talks and duped him, after realising his mistake the businessman approached the local police station who asked him to approach the Dharavi police station as the offence commenced from the jurisdiction of Dharavi police station.



The Dharavi police station have registered an offence of cheating and impersonation along with relevant sections of Information Technology act. The police have even froze the accounts in which money had been transferred however before that the fraudster withdrew all the money, said police.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:19 PM IST