Mumbai: Weeks after man gunned down in Dharavi, MCOCA invoked against 'K-company'

Weeks after a man was gunned down in Dharavi area over a supremacy bid by a gang named 'K-Company', the Mumbai crime branch has invoked stringent MCOCA in the case. So far six gang members have been arrested while crime branch will soon take the custody of the gang leader Kalim Rauf Sayyad by whose name the gang is named after.

This is a perfect case for MCOCA ( Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act), not only the crime was executed in organised way, the gang was trying to take Dharavi under it's fold and killed a person who defied them. This will also act a deterent, those gang members who had not part of the murder and remained off the radar will also not dare to indulged in such activities in future, said a crime branch officer on the request of anonymity.

One Amir Khan, 30 from Dharavi who beat few gang members for their illegal activities was bumped off on February 12, the gang members pumped five bullets into Khan who later succumbed to his injures during treatment.

The conspiracy to kill Amir was allegedly hatched in January when he accused met Sayyad on January 3 when he was produced at Thane court. Later the accused went to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata and procured three firearms and ammunition.

The murder was executed in organised manner with multiple shooter fired at the deceased and watchers kept a close eye in Amir's movements for day and night. Total eight rounds were fired at him when he stepped out of his house to answer natures call on February 12.

However there planned got failed when Amir identified the shooters. The crime branch unit 5 arrested six people Sayeed Shaikh (27), Afsar Shaikh (23), Saddam Shaikh (25), Sahil Shaikh (24), Shoeb Khan (20) and Yaseen Shaikh, 20 while a woman named Shama Shaikh, 39 who allegedly financed for the firearms was arrested by Dharavi police and later handed over to crime branch.

From them, the crime branch officials have seized three fire arms, 22 live rounds along with a scooter.

Two other accused Parvez Balwar, who was also a wanted accused in Santacruz double murder along is at large along with one Bilal.

The K-Company is know after it's leader Kalim Rauf Sayyad, who is lodged at Arthur Road jail after being arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) two years ago in connection with smuggling of 50 kg mephedrone (MD) worth ₹50 crore. He has multiple criminal cases registered against him including Santacruz double murder in 2016 in which MCOCA had been invoked.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:46 PM IST