Mumbai: Dharavi man searches for his wife, daughter who went missing from train one month ago

A 33-year-old man from Dharavi has been searching for his 25-year-old wife and 4-year-old daughter for the past one month. Manish Kumar Kanojiya (33), who works with a manufacturing unit in Dharavi claims his wife Pinky (25) and daughter Rudrashi (4), went missing from a running train while returning from Uttar Pradesh.

With no further help from the Madhya Pradesh police, Kanojiya has now approached the Mumbai police to help him trace his wife and daughter. He had recently written to the Mumbai police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 and Assistant commissioner of police, Kurla Division.

Kanojiya, who married five years ago, claims his wife and daughter went to Uttar Pradesh on October 11, 2021. She went to stay at her mother's place for a few days. "After staying for a few months she returned with my daughter on January 24. She boarded a train at 1:45 am from Cheoki railway station to depart at Lokmanya Tilak Nagar railway station the other day at 12:30 pm. She boarded the train and we were in touch with each other for hours," added Kanojiya.

They were in contact with each other till the train reached Jabalpur railway station. "After 8 pm, the phone got switched off. I thought it would be with some network issue. I reached the railway station to search for the train and platform and couldn't find them. I then approached the local Dharavi police station but they refused to file any missing complaint as she went missing from Madhya Pradesh. I then approached the Madhya Pradesh police and registered a missing complaint. The police have started a search, but only claimed that the last location was in Madhya Pradesh," Kanojiya said.

Kanojiya claims he couldn't travel or approached the Madhya Pradesh police so he had approached the Mumbai police for help. "It's been almost a month and I have no clue about them. I am scared and going through sleepless nights with negative thoughts. I hope and pray that they are safe. If the local police take steps, they can trace anyone. What happened to them? Are they safe?, was the only question to the Mumbai police I asked," he said with hopes.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 10:18 PM IST