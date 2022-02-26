Jabalpur: Two school students go missing, kidnapping suspected

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two class-7 students of a private school mysteriously went missing while returning home from Bhopal on Friday, sources said on Saturday.

The family members of both the students searched for them in possible areas and also approached their relatives, but didn’t get any information.

They then approached Madhotaal police station and lodged a complaint.

According to Madhotaal police station in-charge, Reena Pandey, both the students were class-7 students at Akanksha Public school in Kamreta. Both of them left school together, but they didn’t reach home.

The family members of duo students waited for them till late evening. When they didn’t turn home, the family members started searching for them.

Pandey said that a case had been registered on the complaint of the parents and search for the children were on. She, however, didn’t rule out the possibility of foul play.

