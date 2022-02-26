Bhopal: Schools, teachers under parents and public representatives' watch as SMCs to function from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Management Committees (SMC) constituted in all primary and middle schools of the state will become effective and start functioning from today.

All members of the SMCs have been provided training for the effective monitoring and running of the schools, said director Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Dhanraju S.

The final leg of orientation and training session of the SMCs will be held later in the evening today. Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar will virtually address the session. He will also administer the oath to the members of the committee to perform their duties for the betterment of the schools.

Officials of the school education department informed that SMCs in over 89,680 primary and middle schools have been formed after getting intensive training at various levels.

The trainers will conduct the orientation of the members of the school management committees of their respective schools about their functions, responsibilities and rights. This training is being organized on 26 and 28 February in all primary and secondary schools of the state.

Director, RSK Dhanraju said that under the Right to Education Act, there is a provision for the formation of school management committees in government and aided secondary and primary schools for a period of two years. This year, committees have been constituted in all government primary and secondary schools of the state for two years (2021-22 and 2022-23).

In these 18-member committees, the parents of the students, teachers and the Panch/ Corporator of the local body are members. At least 50 percent of the members of the committee are women. These committees conduct the day-to-day affairs of the schools at the local level.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:09 PM IST