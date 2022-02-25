Bhopal: Demand for old pension scheme picks up after Rajasthan government's announcement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Demand for old pension scheme has picked up in Madhya Pradesh after Rajasthan government announced it a day before. Several MLAs cutting across party lines have written letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding old pension scheme for state government employees.

BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi, in a letter to Chouhan, urged him to restart the old pension scheme for state government employees as the new pension scheme does not serve the financial interests of employees.

Tripathi has also said that after announcement by Rajasthan government, government employees in Madhya Pradesh started to campaign more vociferously.

Congress MLAs Jaivardhan Singh, Kunal Chowdhary and Nilay Daga have also written separately to the chief minister. They, too, have cited the decision taken by Rajasthan government and written that if Rajasthan government can do it, then why not Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh.

“MP government should also announce old pension scheme for the employees appointed after January 1, 2004, as done by the Rajasthan government,” said Chowdhary.

Moreover, former CM and PCC chief Kamal Nath also tweeted on Friday urging Chouhan to resume old pension scheme.

Employees plan protest on March 13

All the employees’ organisations demanding old pension scheme to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh have come under one umbrella called, Purani Pension Bahaali Sangh.

State president of this sangh, Digvijay Chouhan said that employees said, “After all our efforts failed, we now have decided a big protest in the state capital on March 13 where government employees in support of old pension scheme will gather from across the state.”

Madhya Pradesh government has stopped the old pension scheme for the employees appointed after January 1, 2005. This has generated a feeling of insecurity among the employees, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:13 PM IST