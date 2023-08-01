Mumbai: Businessman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Search Operation Underway

FPJ

A garment businessman of Khar Tikam Makhija (56) allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Bandra-Worli sea link on Monday. A massive search operation has been launched by a combined team of the police, fire brigade, coast guard and the Indian Navy. Till late evening there was no sign of Makhija in the choppy sea.

According to the information given by the police, on Monday at 5.30 am, a Hyundai i 20 car apparently driven by Makhija came onto the sea link from Bandra side. It stopped in the middle of the sea link, and later the person at the wheel came out, crossed over the railing and went to the other side. This was noticed by a person operating the CCTV at the toll naka, after which he informed the control room of Mumbai Police.

On seeing police Makhija allegedly jumped into the sea

A police patrol on a motorcycle approached the spot. On seeing the police Makhija allegedly jumped into the sea in the darkness.

Information about the incident was immediately given to senior police officers, after which the help of the Navy, Coast Guard and Fire Brigade was taken to search for Makhija. The help of helicopters and divers was also taken.

The was MH 01 DX 0308, which the police found was in the name of Deepak Khubchandani (48). When the police contacted him, it was learned that the person who had jumped was Tikam Makhija, a resident of Kunal Building, Madhu Park, Khar(west). Khubchandani told the police that Makhija was his brother-in-law and that about five months ago he had met with an accident near Kalanagar, Bandra, during which he suffered a deep head injury. He was treated at Hinduja Hospital. However, after this incident, he reportedly went into depression. Khubchandani had gone to Makhija's house for dinner on Sunday evening when Makhija told him that he was upset with his life.

