Mumbai: Brahmotsav Celebrations From October 29 To November 11 At Shri Venkatesh Devasthan, Fanaswadi

Mumbai: The Brahmotsav celebrations, 2024 of the Shri Venkatesh Devasthan, Fanaswadi, Girgaum, also known as the Chhota Tirupati of Mumbai, will commence on October 29 and continue till November 11 in the presence of Srimad Jagadguru PB Swami Shri Srinivasacharyaji and Sri Balakswami Anantacharya.
As part of the celebrations, processions of Lord Venkateshwara will be carried out through the streets of the city on a variety of “vahanas” every morning and evening.
Between October 31 and November 9, there will be abhishek to Lord Venkateshwara at 10am daily and annakut darshan will be held on Tuesday, November 5 at 4pm.
