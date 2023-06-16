Indore Celebrating India’s 3rd Biggest Rath Yatra Mahotsav And Brahmotsav 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The celebrations of the country's third biggest Rath Yatra have been going on in the city at Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara temple situated at Chhatribagh. The rath yatra is being organised in the city for 75 years where Lord Venkateshwara gives darshan to the devotees by sitting on a silver chariot which comes out once a year.

The celebration is a series of events that started on June 14 and will continue till June 20. Saints from many cities of the country are participating in the Mahotsav.

The roots of the festival tradition can be traced to thousands of years ago where it is called “Utsav Priya: Bhartiya” which means the festival that Indians love.

Brahmotsav began with the flag hoisting on June 14.

Mahabhishek of Bhagwati Mahalakshmi was held on Thursday, June 15, along with Kumkum Archana. Along with this, Lakshmi’s idol was worshipped with flowers, basil, and saffron and by chanting 1008 names. Along with this, a special Silver Kalash containing milk, curd, ghee, sugar, perfume, sandalwood and water from holy rivers was offered to Bhagwati Mahalakshmi.

This festive is the celebration of Lord Sri Venkateshwara’s wedding in which the procession of Lord Venkateshwara will be celebrated along with other rituals.

Celebrations ahead

June 16- Mahabhishek of Lord Sri Venkateshwara on Friday, along with a small rath yatra at Chatribagh.

June 17- Special Vasantotsav and Tirupavada festival to be held at Devasthan.

June 18- Lord Venkateshwara’s festival along with his marriage procession will take place and the marriage will be celebrated.

June 19- Lord Venkateshwara’s Anumap Darshan will be held at Manohari Pushp Bungalow.

June 20- Country's third glorious Rath Yatra will leave from Devasthan on a city tour.