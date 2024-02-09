Mumbai: Borivali Church Rejects Burial For Accused Mauris Noronha, Shooter Of Shiv Sena UBT Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, Says Report

Abhishek Ghosalkar with Mauris Noronha during Facebook live |

A church in Borivali has refused the burial of Mauris Noronha, who shot dead Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar and then shot himself dead. According to a report, residents of IC Colony have objected to Noronha's burial on the church grounds.

Given the popularity of Ghosalkar among the Catholic community in the area, the IC Colony residents expressed disapproval over Noronha's burial at the the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Borivali, Lokmat Times reported.

The aftermath of this tragedy has now shifted to the debate surrounding the appropriate arrangements for Noronha's burial. His body is currently held at Cooper Hospital. According to the report, the final decision on the burial rests with Father Jerry of the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, who has also opposed the burial, bringing further attention to the issue.

'Issue has been politicised'

The police have indicated that the burial is scheduled to take place at the Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. However, the church officials have refuted these claims and recommended burial at a public space designated for cremation to avoid potential controversies.

The nearest public church in Gorai has also refused the burial. "We will not permit the burial here. This issue has been politicised, and we seek to avoid controversy. We cannot predict mob mentality, so it is prudent to take precautions to prevent regret. Our decision is not based on the cause of death; we welcome all as the Lord's choice," the church officials told Lokmat Times.

Noronha's bodyguard arrested

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested the bodyguard of accused Noronha on Friday in Gohsalkar's shooting. Amarendra Mishra was arrested under Arms Act Sections 29B and 30.

The murder case of Ghosalkar has been transferred to the Crime Branch, with officers from Crime Branch Unit 12 and 11 comprising the investigation team.