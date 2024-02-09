Who Was Mauris Norhona? Social Worker Who Shot Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar During FB Live

Mumbai: Social worker Mauris Norhona, also popularly known as 'Mauris Bhai' among his workers, allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar on Thursday. After shooting at Ghosalkar, Noronha went on to kill himself.

The horrifying incident took place at Norhona's office in IC colony, Borivali (West). The entire incident happened during a live FB stream revealing the underlying personal conflict. Norhona shot Ghosalkar thrice in the abdomen and shoulder, inflicting severe injuries on Ghosalkar.

TW: Disturbing Content. Viewer Discretion Is Advised.

Following the shooting, Ghosalkar was quickly rushed to Karuna Hospital, Borivali in serious condition. Despite all medical efforts, both individuals were declared dead by the authorities.

Soon after Abhishek Ghosalkar tragically passed away succumbing to his injuries, Noronha took his own life. The shocking video of the incident has now gone viral on social media and has deeply shaken Mumbai city. The authorities have confirmed both the individuals as dead.

Who Was Mauris Norhona?

The culprit responsible for the fatal shooting of Shiv Sena leader Ghosalkar, identified as 'Mauris bhai' on social media, portrayed himself as a philanthropist and social worker. According to reports, the firearm involved in the incident was an illegal weapon.

Despite their reported "personal enmity," Ghosalkar and Noronha had arranged a Facebook Live session to express their mutual intention to resolve their differences for the betterment of the IC Colony area. The disclosure of their reconciliation amidst their contested bid to run for Ward No. 1 within the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena adds intricacy to the unfolding narrative.

Further investigation by Mumbai Police uncovered Mauris Noronha's background, revealing prior allegations spanning from cheating to attempted murder, threats, and rape dating back to 2014. However, the complaint against Noronha was filed in 2022, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Speculation Of Norhona's Political Connection

An old picture surfaced online, where Mauris is seen receiving an award from Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This image sparked speculation and stirred discussions about potential political connections.

Mauris receives award from Amruta Fadnavis | X

Following the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged on the social media platform X that Shinde had recently met with Noronha at the chief minister's official residence, 'Varsha.' Allegedly, during this encounter, Shinde offered Noronha an invitation to join the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde himself.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the photographs of the Mauris Bhai alongside CM Eknath Shinde former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, social worker singer and celebrity.

The shooter, Morris, with the people who matter.

From the illegitimate CM (a pic taken 4 days ago) to the state’s Mrs Home (Illegitimate) Minister and a Pracharak Governor.

My state deserves better. pic.twitter.com/hBQArf7CAg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) February 8, 2024



“The shooter, Mauris, with the people who matter. From the illegitimate CM (a pic taken 4 days ago) to the state’s Mrs Home (Illegitimate) Minister and a Pracharak Governor. My state deserves better,” she posted on X.