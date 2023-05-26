Mumbai: Bombay Parsi Punchayet employees protest in red hats for revised emoluments & allowances | FPJ

Mumbai: The employees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) have been protesting for over a month now. As a mark of protest, besides wearing red Gandhi-style caps, they have also put up protest letters at the various baugs, highlighting their plight to the members of the community. They have been protesting to seek payment of their revised emoluments and other allowances, which, they say, the BPP agreed to pay but did not.Mumbai: Bombay Parsi Punchayet employees protest in red hats for revised emoluments & allowances

The Parsi Punchayet is an apex body representing the Parsi community in the city. Founded in the 17th century, it has various baugs, institutions, and Doongerwadi, where the deceased from the community are laid to rest. The employees who have been protesting for over a month are employed at all of the above places in different capacities, mainly as subordinate staff. They work as gardeners, carpenters, sweepers, pall-bearers (kandhiya) at Doongerwadi, pump men, and watchmen, among others, at various baugs and institutions of the BPP.

"We had an agreement with the BPP. According to that agreement, we were supposed to receive revised emoluments and other allowances, including a special allowance, medical benefits, and LTA, among others. The agreement was made over a year ago, and they think they are above the law," said Chandbibi Zaidi, president of the Mumbai Mazdoor Union.

When contacted, Armaity R. Tirandaz, chairperson of the BPP, stated in a message, "There are certain industrial relations-related issues that are being contested between the management and the union before the Industrial Court. Meanwhile, some union members decided to wear 'Red Caps' to register their protest. Unfortunately, this undermines the image of the BPP and the harmonious relations that the management has enjoyed with the union in the past. As the matter is sub judice, it would not be fair on our part to discuss the issue of this dispute any further. I hope you appreciate."

