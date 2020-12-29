Armaity Tirandaz new chairperson of Bombay Parsi Punchayet

Mumbai: The trustee board of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) appointed the seniormost board member, Armaity Tirandaz, as the new chairperson of the board on Tuesday. This comes after former chairperson Yazdi Desai had resigned from his post on December 23, citing health reasons.

Following Desai's resignation, the board convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening where members officially accepted the resignation and appointed Tirandaz as the new chairperson.

Viraf Mehta, one of the board members, said that Tirandaz was inducted in the board in 2009.

"Mr. Desai's resignation was officially accepted on Tuesday and Mrs.Tirandaz was appointed unanimously by the board,” Mehta told FPJ.

Kersi Randeria, another member of the board, had informed that the seniormost person in the board is appointed as the chairperson unless the members oppose the candidature.

The tenure for the post of a chairperson in BPP is seven years, however, Randeria had said that the tenure of the new chairperson will last till 2023.

"Desai has already served five years of his tenure, the new chairperson will serve till 2023 after which the board will appoint its chairperson," Randeria had told FPJ.

At present, there are five members in the board of trustees and two posts in the board are presently vacant following Desai's resignation and death of a former member.

The members informed that the election for the post of two board members will take place in March, 2021.

Founded in the 1670s, BPP is the apex body representing the Parsi Zoroastrian community in Mumbai and is one of the oldest charitable trust in the city. The members of the trustee board appoint its chairperson, who serves a seven-year tenure.