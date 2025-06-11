Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of Prime Accused In ₹77.52 Crore United Services Club Embezzlement Case | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused to grant pre-Arrest bail to the prime accused in the alleged embezzlement of Rs 77.52 crore from the prestigious defence-run United Services Club (US Club) in Colaba. The club is jointly managed by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

About The Case

Bernadette Varma, the club’s former deputy finance secretary, is accused of siphoning off club funds over a 19-year period. The FIR, registered at Cuffe Parade police station on February 25, 2025, was based on a complaint by club secretary Captain Vishnusaurabh Sharma. The matter came to light in January this year after an anonymous letter revealed serious financial irregularities.

Justice Rajesh Patil, rejecting Varma’s pre-arrest bail plea, observed: “No case is made out to grant protection to the present applicant.”

In her affidavit, Varma admitted to owning 14 flats and seven shops in Mumbai, as well as luxury vehicles such as a Range Rover, a Mercedes, and an MG Hector—all allegedly bought using embezzled funds. She claimed that the cars were later sold and the proceeds, along with over Rs8 crore, were invested in fixed deposits and through financial consultants. She also acknowledged investments worth Rs6.45 crore with Vijay Group and Rs50 lakh with Rajesh Investments.

The court noted that Varma had sent a WhatsApp message to the complainant on January 27, 2025, admitting to the misappropriation of funds.

The prosecution pointed out that Varma had not cooperated with the investigation and failed to disclose her source of income for acquiring such vast assets.

The HC had on April 25 rejected pre-arrest bail plea of co-accused Capt V Saurabh Dutta. Subsequently event Supreme scourge had denied him relief.

Justice Patil noted that Dutta has claimed he acted under Varma’s instructions. “The co-accused have blamed the present applicant as the mastermind of the entire crime,” the court noted.

The judge also dismissed Varma’s plea to stay the order for four weeks. “The request is rejected,” said the court, after objections from the prosecution and the complainant’s counsel.