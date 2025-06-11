Dharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Flats In Mumbai's Mahim To Be Ready In Next 3 Years, Says Report | Photo: BL Soni (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), aimed at transforming one of Asia’s largest slums, has entered its first phase with the construction of 10,000 rehabilitation flats on railway land in Mahim. According to project CEO SVR Srinivas, these flats, each measuring 350 sq ft, will be built in towers of up to 30 storeys and are expected to be ready in the next three years.

The project is being carried out on a 47.5-acre parcel of railway land, which falls within the Dharavi notified area, as reported by The Times Of India. Currently, DRP holds physical possession of 28 acres of this land, where construction has already begun, including housing for railway employees.

SVR Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi Redevelopment Project, confirms: 'Housing for all is our motto.'



~ Every eligible resident will get a home, and livelihoods will be protected as per govt guidelines.

Residents located closest to the railway land, especially those from Sector 1, will be the first to be shifted into the new flats, Srinivas said, as quoted by TOI. Although Dharavi is divided into five sectors, redevelopment will not take place sector-wise. Completion of phase 1 is expected to free up around 60–70 acres within the Dharavi notified area, creating space for further redevelopment activities.

Srinivas emphasised, "We attempt to minimise transit time, and after phase 1, the work will be sped up," according to report. To meet the needs of those who are ineligible for free housing in the Dharavi notified area, we will simultaneously construct rental housing on other government lands.

DRP has already secured 21.5 acres at the Kurla dairy land and 58.1 acres at the Jamasp salt pan land in Mulund. Additionally, 140 acres at Aksa in Malad West have been earmarked to accommodate more ineligible residents, as reported.

The project's broader vision, as outlined by Srinivas, focuses on “housing for all", ensuring that no eligible resident is left out. It also aims to preserve livelihoods and promote a sustainable, economically vibrant township through resilient infrastructure and ecological planning.