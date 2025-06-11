 Good News! ‘Missing Link’ On Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Open By December; People Can Bypass Lonavla-Khandala Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGood News! ‘Missing Link’ On Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Open By December; People Can Bypass Lonavla-Khandala Ghat

Good News! ‘Missing Link’ On Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Open By December; People Can Bypass Lonavla-Khandala Ghat

When the "missing link" opens to the public, it will reduce the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by 13.3 kilometres and cut the journey time by 20 to 25 minutes. Since there will be fewer hills, vehicles will be able to move faster, up to 120 km per hour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Good News! ‘Missing Link’ On Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Open By December; People Can Bypass Lonavla-Khandala Ghat | File Photo

In good news for people travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the missing link work is expected to be completed by this December.

Once it is opened to the public, the "missing link" is expected to reduce the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by 13.3 kilometres and cut travel time by 20–25 minutes. Additionally, with fewer hills to navigate, drivers will be able to travel at speeds of up to 120 km per hour.

A Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) official told Mid-Day that the Mumbai-Pune missing link project is progressing quickly and is expected to be completed by December, with a 45-storey-high cable-stayed bridge as its most challenging part.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Expanded Into 10-Lane Superhighway To Ease Traffic Woes
article-image

Know about the project:

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

The project includes an 840-metre viaduct, a 1.75-kilometre tunnel, and a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge above the Tiger Valley in the Lonavala-Khandala section. The route continues through another 8.9-kilometre tunnel, portions of which run 170 feet below Lonavala Lake.

Deadline extended several times

The project, estimated at ₹6,600 crore, has seen its deadline extended several times. At first, it was set to open in March 2024. The deadline was subsequently pushed to January 2025, March 2025, June 2025, and August 2025. Now, the deadline has been revised to September 2025.

In March this year, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the project would be completed by August 2025, adding that it will save both travel time and fuel, and will also help mitigate and reduce traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

‘RFD Project Hasn’t Stopped,’ Says Pimpri-Chinchwad Chief Shekhar Singh In Exclusive FPJ...

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

Pune: Daily Traffic Nightmare At Datta Nagar Chowk In Katraj As 1 Km Takes 15 Minutes

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Explains Importance Of BRTS For Pimpri-Chinchwad

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In...

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both

Nashik Man Marries Bangladeshi Woman He Met On Social Media; Crime Branch Detains Both