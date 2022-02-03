Mumbai: Bombay HC permits HDIL’s Rakesh Wadhwan to get treated at private hospital

The Bombay High Court has allowed Rakesh Wadhwan, director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) Rakesh Wadhawan, to be transferred to a private hospital for a period of six weeks to undergo surgery. Wadhwan is currently admitted in the ICU at KEM Hospital.

Wadhwan has been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for his alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering scam involving Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday, directed that Wadhwan be transferred to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital under escort while hearing his plea seeking medial bail.

He had file application seeking interim bail so he could get admitted under supervision of Dr Prashant Nair at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for adequate medical care and post-operative recovery at his own expense in addition to any bail conditions.

The HC had called for his medical report from the KEM Hospital, where he is admitted. The report stated that Wadhawan suffered from co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. He had also contracted COVID-19 twice, undergone a dual chamber permanent pacemaker implantation and coronary artery angiography on the same day, and had developed a resistant urinary tract infection due to which he was on antibiotics for a month.

Niranjan Mundargi, Wadhwan’s advocate, argued that Wadhawan is suffering from serious ailments which require urgent treatment and surgery. He stated that Dr Nair had treated Wadhawan for years and that his client would feel safe if the surgery is performed under his supervision and consultation.

Additional Public Prosecutor PP Shinde informed the court that KEM Hospital had all the facilities and that renovation work at the hospital was also over. However, she admitted that the Doctor has opined that Wadhwan is a “high risk” patient.

Hiten Venegaokar, counsel for ED, opposed the prayer for temporary bail.

On a court query, Venegaokar said that instead Wadhwan could be permitted to take treatment in the private hospital under escort, if the charges are paid by him.

The HC then permitted Wadhwan to be shifted to Kokilaben Hospital to take treatment including surgery for a period of six weeks.

After six weeks, Wadhawan will be shifted back to KEM hospital and then the State will take a decision as to whether he should be transferred back to prison.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:09 PM IST