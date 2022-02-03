e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Bombay HC asks Nawab Malik to reply to plea filed by Sameer Wankhede's father seeking contempt action against him

Urvi Mahajani
Nawab Malik and Sameer Wankhede | File Photo

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Maharashtra Minorities minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to reply to a plea filed by former NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede's father seeking contempt action against him for "willfully breaching" his undertaking to court.

Despite undertaking, Nawab Malik has been making defamatory statements against Sameer Wankhede and family, Wankhede's father alleged.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
