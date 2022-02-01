Watch video: Nawab Malik calls Budget 2022 announcements 'jumlebaji'

NCP leader Nawab Malik has lashed out against the BJP-led centre over the 2022 Union Budget presented today. Malik has claimed that the announcements made in the session are a 'jumlebaji' (scam).

"The middle class working class expects tax relief due to rising inflation, but the budget does not show that and the youth, farmers and middle class have not got anything," Malik said.

"Narendra Modi had promised to provide employment to 2 crore people every year in 2014 but in today's budget, it was said that employment to 6 million people will be provided in three years," he said.

He further said that LIC is the most trusted company in the country and its IPO sale program probably means that the Prime Minister's program to run the country by selling assets will continue.

Similarly, Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil also said that the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to give any respite to the people in distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years. He has said that the BJP-led central government has betrayed the common man of the country.

“A big disappointment for the middle class and salaried, since there is not change in income tax exemption for the middle class who were in crisis during the Covid era. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class. #Budget2022,” he has tweeted.

In another tweet, he has termed it as ‘Big Zero Budget!’ and further tweeted, “BJP led central government is insensitive and seems to have decided not to listen to the voice of the common man of India.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 03:55 PM IST