 Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses Developer’s Plea, Clears Path for Metro 6 Car Shed at Kanjurmarg
The Bombay High Court dismissed a private developer’s plea against using a 15-hectre Kanjurmarg plot for Metro Line 6’s car shed, quashing its earlier status quo order. The ruling removes a key legal hurdle for the Maharashtra government and is expected to accelerate work on the crucial east-west metro corridor in Mumbai

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Mumbai: In a significant relief to the Maharashtra government, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a private developer challenging the use of a 15-hectare plot at Kanjurmarg for the car shed of Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar–Vikhroli).

The bench headed by the Chief Justice also set aside the earlier interim order that had directed authorities to maintain the status quo on the land, effectively clearing a key legal hurdle for the project.

The dispute over the Kanjurmarg land had earlier involved both the Central and the state governments. The Centre had challenged the state’s decision to allocate the land for the Metro 6 car shed. However, after the BJP government assumed power in Maharashtra, the Central government withdrew its petition, settling the inter-governmental dispute.

Despite this, the matter remained pending before the High Court due to a separate petition filed by private developer Mahesh Goradia. He argued that even though the Centre had withdrawn its case, his petition concerning the same land was still pending and required adjudication. Goradia also pointed out that the interim order had been passed while both his petition and the Centre’s plea were being heard together.

Following detailed arguments from all parties, the bench had reserved its order in December last year.

During the proceedings, the state government informed the court that the Centre had already made the 15-hectare plot available to it. The land was originally earmarked for affordable housing, but the state had sought permission to use it for the Metro 6 car shed. The government had also told the court that discussions were underway with the Centre to formalise the arrangement.

Subsequently, the Centre clarified its position and withdrew its petition against the state’s decision, leaving only the private developer’s challenge before the court.

With the High Court now dismissing that petition and quashing the interim order, the state government has received a major boost in its efforts to move forward with the Metro 6 car shed at Kanjurmarg. The ruling is expected to help accelerate progress on the crucial east-west metro corridor.

