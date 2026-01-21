 Mumbai Metro 6 Progress Update: MMRDA To Open Pink Line Without Kanjurmarg Depot; Will Use Elevated Pit Lines Instead
The MMRDA plans to open Mumbai’s 15.31-km Metro Line 6 without a car depot at Kanjurmarg, which is awaiting land clearance. A unique elevated corridor with eight pit lines will handle regular rake maintenance. Officials said this move will help launch the Andheri–Vikhroli line by the second half of 2026.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro 6: MMRDA To Open Line 6 Without Kanjurmarg Depot; Will Use Elevated Pit Lines Instead. |

Mumbai: The  Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to open the Metro Line 6, from Swami Samarth Nagar in Andheri (W) to Vikhroli, in the second half of 2026 without the controversial metro car depot at Kanjurmarg.

Instead, the MMRDA is working on a unique plan, an elevated eight-lane corridor with pit lines, which will allow metro lines to operate depot-free. Construction work for this project is already underway and will run parallel to the Eastern Express Highway.

Metro 6 stations

Metro 6 stations | MMMOCL

“We have planned this unique maintenance yard for the rakes,” said an MMRDA official to Hindustan Times.

“Eight elevated pit lines will be built that will allow our staff to do regular maintenance and checks of the rakes. For scheduled periodic overhauling, they can be transported to our Mandale depot,” added the MMRDA official.

Problems Pertaining to the Kanjurmarg Car Depot

The MMRDA has requested 15 hectares of land from the government at Kanjurmarg to build the metro depot, but official approval is still pending given that the lands are salt pans.

“But with the elevated eight-pit deck and single pit lines next to metro stations wherever possible, we need not wait for the Kanjurmarg car depot,” said an official to Hindustan Times, further adding that the depot would take another two to three years to construction once the land is handed over to the MMRDA.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 To Link Dahisar & Mira Bhayandar From Next Month, Transport Minister Pratap...
article-image

The 15.31-km-long Metro 6 Pink Line, estimated to cost Rs 6,700 crore, has witnessed multiple delays since construction work began in 2017. At first, the depot card was to be built adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), the same location where the new eight-lane corridor with a pit is now being constructed.

The Mumbai Metro Line 6 is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026. Once operational, the pink line is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

