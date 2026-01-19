 Mumbai Metro Line 9 To Link Dahisar & Mira Bhayandar From Next Month, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Confirms
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced that the Mira Bhayandar metro service will begin operations next month. The Mumbai Metro Line 9 extension is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The minister also outlined plans for road concretisation, improved water supply from Surya Dam, and reflected on recent civic poll outcomes.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Mumbai, Jan 19:The long awaited Mira Bhayandar metro service will become operational next month, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Monday. The service will run on Mumbai Metro Line 9, which is an important extension of Line 7 and connects Dahisar in Mumbai to Mira Bhayandar in neighbouring Thane district.

Addressing a news conference at the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation headquarters, Sarnaik said the metro project has entered its final phase. He noted that residents have been eagerly anticipating the service, which is expected to bring much needed relief to daily commuters.

Metro expected to ease congestion and improve mobility

The minister said he had discussed the project timeline with the Chief Minister and that the metro would be launched after the conclusion of local body elections scheduled for February 5. According to Sarnaik, the new metro line will significantly reduce traffic congestion on key arterial roads and strengthen the public transport network in the region.

Mira Bhayandar has witnessed rapid urban growth in recent years, leading to increased pressure on roads and existing transport systems. The metro line is seen as a critical step in addressing these challenges and improving overall mobility for residents.

Road concretisation and water supply plans

Beyond the metro project, Sarnaik announced that all major roads in Mira Bhayandar will be concreted over the next one and a half to two years. The move aims to improve road durability and reduce recurring maintenance issues, particularly during the monsoon season.

The minister also said the city will soon start receiving water from the Surya Dam. This development is expected to resolve long standing water supply problems that have affected several parts of Mira Bhayandar for years.

Civic polls and regional identity debate

Commenting on the outcome of recent civic elections, Sarnaik said he was satisfied with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that while development work was undertaken, public trust did not fully translate into electoral success, though the party’s vote count increased by 1.90 lakh.

He also observed that the Marathi and non Marathi controversy during the election period worked in favour of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena UBT. The debate around regional identity gained momentum following an assault on a shopkeeper in Mira Bhayandar last July, after which protest marches were organised to assert Marathi identity.

With PTI Inputs

