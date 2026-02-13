 Akasa Air Mumbai To Kuwait Flight Delay Sparks Chaos At Airport Terminal, Passengers Allege Poor Communication - VIDEO
Passengers travelling on an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Kuwait reported chaos and confusion at the airport after a major delay on February 10. Travellers alleged lack of communication and delayed announcements from airline staff. The disruption reportedly affected families, senior citizens & transit passengers, raising concerns about passenger assistance & crisis management during delays.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Passengers travelling on an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Kuwait on February 10, 2026 reportedly faced major inconvenience after a delay triggered chaos inside the airport terminal. According to a viral video on social media, there was no prior information or timely announcement regarding the delay, leaving passengers waiting at the boarding gate for hours.

Travellers claimed that airline representatives did not provide clear updates about the revised departure time, which added to confusion and frustration. Many passengers said they were forced to repeatedly check with staff or rely on other travellers for information.

Travel Plans Disrupted For Several Flyers

Passengers alleged that the sudden delay disrupted their travel plans, especially for those with connecting international flights and urgent work commitments. Families travelling with children, senior citizens and first time international travellers were reportedly among the worst affected.

With no clarity on departure schedules, crowding was reported near airline counters and boarding gates as passengers tried to seek updates. Some travellers also claimed they struggled to get assistance regarding rescheduling or alternative arrangements.

Concerns Raised Over Passenger Communication

The incident has once again raised concerns over passenger communication and assistance during flight delays. Aviation experts often stress the importance of timely announcements, regular updates and active ground staff support to manage passenger flow during disruptions.

Air travel disruptions can quickly lead to chaos if information is not shared promptly, especially during international departures where documentation and boarding timelines are strict.

Airline Response Awaited

As of now, there has been no official detailed statement from the airline regarding the cause of the delay or the allegations made by passengers. Flyers have urged airlines to strengthen communication systems and passenger handling protocols to avoid similar situations in the future.

