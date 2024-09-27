 Mumbai: Bomb Threats To Haji Ali Dargah In Worli, 1 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bomb Threats To Haji Ali Dargah In Worli, 1 Held

Mumbai: Bomb Threats To Haji Ali Dargah In Worli, 1 Held

Initial investigations suggest that the calls may have originated from Delhi, with the crime branch conducting a parallel investigation along with the Tardeo police. Both mobile numbers used to make the threats have been traced.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Haji Ali Dargah | File Photo

Mumbai: The Tardeo police have registered a case against an unidentified person who called twice with a bomb threat targeting the Haji Ali Dargah in Worli. The caller, identifying himself as ‘Pawan’, also threatened to shoot anyone who interfered. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to public disturbance and hurting religious sentiments.

Initial investigations suggest that the calls may have originated from Delhi, with the crime branch conducting a parallel investigation along with the Tardeo police. Both mobile numbers used to make the threats have been traced.

Read Also
Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...
article-image

Threatening Calls Received From Different Numbers

The complaint was lodged by Mohammad Ahmed Taher Sheikh, 42, the administrative officer of the dargah. According to Sheikh, the threatening calls were received on Tuesday and Wednesday, from two different numbers, though he believes both calls were made by the same person. The first call was received around 5pm on Tuesday. The caller claimed that a bomb had been planted in the dargah.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Moment! Pakistani Players Pose With Indian Flag During Chess Olympiad 2024 Photo Session
Viral Moment! Pakistani Players Pose With Indian Flag During Chess Olympiad 2024 Photo Session
Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed; Rahul Gandhi In Defence, Kangana Ranaut Makes Debut Through Communications & IT
Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed; Rahul Gandhi In Defence, Kangana Ranaut Makes Debut Through Communications & IT
24-Year-Old IIM Ahmedabad Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, No Note Found; Suicide Suspected
24-Year-Old IIM Ahmedabad Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, No Note Found; Suicide Suspected
Top 5 Stocks For September 27: Bajaj Finserv, Indigo, RVNL & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For September 27: Bajaj Finserv, Indigo, RVNL & Others In Focus

In response, a precautionary inspection of the area was conducted, but no suspicious items were found. The threat was reaffirmed when the same person called again. On Wednesday, Sheikh approached the police. Notably, certain Islamic preachers have been appealing to Muslims through the social media to boycott dargahs terming them to be “unIslamic”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: ECI Team To Hold 2-Day Discussions With Stakeholders & Review Preparation For Upcoming...

Maharashtra: ECI Team To Hold 2-Day Discussions With Stakeholders & Review Preparation For Upcoming...

'Can't Take It Anymore': Frustrated Central Railway Commuter Write Open Letter To Railway Minister...

'Can't Take It Anymore': Frustrated Central Railway Commuter Write Open Letter To Railway Minister...

Mumbai: Bomb Threats To Haji Ali Dargah In Worli, 1 Held

Mumbai: Bomb Threats To Haji Ali Dargah In Worli, 1 Held

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah's Closed-Door Talks Sketch Poll Strategies

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Home Minister Amit Shah's Closed-Door Talks Sketch Poll Strategies

Mumbai: BookMyShow Urges Police To Remain Vigilant To Complaints Regarding Sales Of Unauthorised...

Mumbai: BookMyShow Urges Police To Remain Vigilant To Complaints Regarding Sales Of Unauthorised...