Mumbai: Bogus doctor held for running clinic in Bangur Nagar

The officials of crime branch unit 10 have arrested a bogus doctor who operated his clinic at Bangur Nagar in Goregaon (W). He was nabbed acting on a tip off and later booked under relevant sections. The 44-year-old fake doctor was found in possession of fake medical certificates and equipment in his clinic.

The accused, identified as Pravotkumar Boman Adhikari (44), was running a clinic at Goregaon West, Adhikari Clinic (B.A.M.S, P.G.D.E.M.S). When police learnt about this, a trap was laid and a raid was conducted. Upon arrival of the team, the police found Adhikari sitting in a chair with a stethoscope around his neck.

Accordingly, the team asked him to present his medical degree and other documents, following which he produced a document from West Bengal. The document, however, was discarded as a valid one to run a clinic and subsequently a case of bogus doctor was registered at Bangur Nagar police station.

Further probe revealed that Adhikari had not registered his clinic or practice with any medical council board in Maharashtra and was subsequently arrested. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Medical Practitioner's Act for cheating and forgery. The police also seized fake degrees, medicines, and medical equipment from the clinic. While a probe is underway, the doctor has been remanded in custody.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:55 PM IST