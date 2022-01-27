Mumbai: Arthur road jail's walls to be painted with historical paintings and scenes

Inmates of Arthur Road or Mumbai Central jail can now enjoy beautiful views of the Gateway of India and the Byculla Zoo from their barracks. This is possible courtesy the beautiful paintings of scenic and historical locations across Mumbai painted on the prison walls. The paintings on the wall are to uplift the mood of the prisoners who are stuck inside the dark walls 24X7.

More than 10 such different paintings were painted by seven inmates lodged inside the jail. The 10 different scenes and historical paintings include Konkan scene, warli paintings, gateway of India, zoo, awareness about wearing masks among others.

NB. Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur road jail said usually on the eve of Republic day the authorities paint the walls with normal white colour. "Seeing the normal walls for 24*7 is not absorbable for inmates lodging inside. However, we decided to go innovative and approach the inmates interested in paintings. Almost seven of them came ahead and showed interest. With the help of jail authorities we arranged their colour and instrument for painting and started the painting job," he added.

Vayachal further added that usually the inmates paint depressive paintings and emotional things. "But we inform them to come up with some scenes and historical paintings, which will encourage and refresh the inmates staying inside. By enrolling them in the painting job we brought their talent out and found them to be creative. The paintings are just amazing. They also painted on walls creating awareness about wearing masks and staying safe," added Vayachal.

The jail authorities claim the inmates painted the walls in the last 12 days and keep on the work ahead. "In the coming days we will see that most of the walls in the 10 circle and their barracks walls are painted with different paintings. The painting job is still going on. It will keep the inmates busy in work and will encourages other too,"

Sources from the jail said the seven inmates are under trial arrested in one attempt to murder, one in Maharashtra Control of Organised crime Act, two arrested in Protection of Children from Sexual offence Act and a rape and assault case accused.

Seeing the beautiful paintings and the work done by inmates Ankush Shinde, Inspector General, Prison who felicitated these seven inmates with a flower on Republic day celebration.

The work was carried out under the guidance of Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Atul Kulkarni.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:01 PM IST