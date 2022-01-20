Mumbai: Arthur Road inmate commits suicide in barrack allegedly over family issues

A 35-year-old under trail inmate was found hanging near the toilet of a new barrack in Arthur road or Mumbai Central Jail on Wednesday morning at 4 am. Sources from the jail claimed that he was depressed over family issues, which he refereed in a conversation with an inmate.

Sources from the jail said the under trail was identified as Mohammed Hanif Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh 35. "Shaikh was found hanged by another inmate from the barrack who informed the authorities. He used the toilet window to tie a handkerchief and later using a blanket he hanged himself. He kept the water tap of the bathroom on. So that it looks like he is using the bathroom," said a police officer from the prison.

The police said Shaikh was arrested in a theft case by the JJ marg police. "He was sent to jail custody and after an RT-PCR test he was tested negative and kept in quarantine on December 18, 2021. In the last week of December he was shifted to the Arthur road jail. He was then kept in the new barrack," added the police officer.

NB. Vayachal, superintendent of Arthur road jail confirmed about the incident and said the incident took place on Wednesday morning. "All procedures were done in the presence of a magistrate judge, tehsildar and local police," added Vayachal.

The police said the dead body was sent for post mortem to JJ hospital in Mumbai.

Rajesh Kewale, senior police inspector, NM Joshi police station said, "We have registered an accidental death report and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

Sources from the prison department claim Shaikh, an addict, was a history sheeter. "He was arrested twice and was lodged in Taloja jail. As it was his third time the family too avoided releasing him on bail. He told an inmate about being depressed, as his family didn't come to meet him. Also, he was tense as his wife along with his kid went to in-laws' place after his arrest. His father too had taken away the shop's keys from him," claims sources.

The procedure and body was moved in the presence of Shaikh's brother. His brother claim about family tense that may had led hanif to take the extreme step. "We thought he would change being inside. But never expected about him taking an extreme step," said his brother in the statement to police.

Such an incident took place almost 3 years ago in Arthur road jail.

