Mumbai I Covid-19: Police personnel, staff from Arthur Road jail take booster shots

Around 36 police personnel including police constables and police officers from Arthur Road jail/ Mumbai Central jail took their boosters dose on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Central jail has around 170 to 180 staff that includes police officers and police constables. Presently around 36 of them were eligible as per the criteria of 39 weeks or 9 months.

"We approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who accordingly arranged the booster dose for the staff. It will go on as per the due and criteria followed to take the booster dose," said NB Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur Road jail.

Vayachal said most of the inmates had completed their second dose too and we as per the due, we will also start the booster dose for inmates.

Sources from the prison department said the threat of the Omicron and the rising Covid cases inside the jail, authorities have once again stopped the meeting of prisoners with0 family and advocates.

The authorities are planning to start the mobile calling facilities for inmates, which will be allowed to advocate and relatives as per emergency.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:56 PM IST