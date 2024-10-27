Mumbai: Body Of Missing Toddler Found In Govandi Nullah; Investigation Underway

The lifeless body of a toddler was discovered in a nullah in Govandi, prompting an investigation by local authorities | Representative Image

Mumbai: The body of a toddler was found in a nullah in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar on Saturday morning. Police reported that the child had gone missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to file a kidnapping case.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the girl lived with her family near plot number 5. She was last seen playing with other children in the area on Friday evening. Despite searches by her parents and relatives, the toddler could not be found, leading the family to approach the police and file an FIR against unknown individuals on charges of kidnapping.

Due to the child’s young age and the sensitivity of the case, special search teams were formed by Shivaji Nagar police. However, despite extensive efforts, no trace of the toddler was found.

On Saturday morning, local residents, including a senior citizen and two women, noticed a toddler floating in the nullah. Police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police now suspect the case may involve murder and have filed a second FIR against unknown persons. Disturbed by the incident, Shivaji Nagar residents urged authorities to monitor area crimes more closely. “Swift action was lacking here. Had the police acted immediately, this tragedy might have been prevented,” a resident commented.

“The investigation is underway,” confirmed a senior official from Shivaji Nagar police station.