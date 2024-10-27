 Mumbai: Body Of Missing Toddler Found In Govandi Nullah; Investigation Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Body Of Missing Toddler Found In Govandi Nullah; Investigation Underway

Mumbai: Body Of Missing Toddler Found In Govandi Nullah; Investigation Underway

The body of a toddler was found in a nullah in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar on Saturday morning. Police reported that the child had gone missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to file a kidnapping case.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
article-image
The lifeless body of a toddler was discovered in a nullah in Govandi, prompting an investigation by local authorities | Representative Image

Mumbai: The body of a toddler was found in a nullah in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar on Saturday morning. Police reported that the child had gone missing on Friday evening, prompting her parents to file a kidnapping case.

According to Shivaji Nagar police, the girl lived with her family near plot number 5. She was last seen playing with other children in the area on Friday evening. Despite searches by her parents and relatives, the toddler could not be found, leading the family to approach the police and file an FIR against unknown individuals on charges of kidnapping.

Due to the child’s young age and the sensitivity of the case, special search teams were formed by Shivaji Nagar police. However, despite extensive efforts, no trace of the toddler was found.

On Saturday morning, local residents, including a senior citizen and two women, noticed a toddler floating in the nullah. Police arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At Hiranandani Hospital
Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At Hiranandani Hospital
Amit Shah in Kolkata: HM To Attend BJP Membership Drive, Meet RG Kar Victim’s Family And Inaugurate Petrapole Terminal
Amit Shah in Kolkata: HM To Attend BJP Membership Drive, Meet RG Kar Victim’s Family And Inaugurate Petrapole Terminal
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To Select Candidate For Dahisar Constituency
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To Select Candidate For Dahisar Constituency
Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership And FPJ Host Educational Tour For Bhavishya-Yaan Students At Mahindra Lifespaces’ Green Building Projects
Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership And FPJ Host Educational Tour For Bhavishya-Yaan Students At Mahindra Lifespaces’ Green Building Projects

Police now suspect the case may involve murder and have filed a second FIR against unknown persons. Disturbed by the incident, Shivaji Nagar residents urged authorities to monitor area crimes more closely. “Swift action was lacking here. Had the police acted immediately, this tragedy might have been prevented,” a resident commented.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood...
article-image

“The investigation is underway,” confirmed a senior official from Shivaji Nagar police station.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At...

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Woman Undergoes City's First Trans-Axillary Double Valve Replacement At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Asks Ghosalkar Family To...

Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership And FPJ Host Educational Tour For Bhavishya-Yaan...

Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership And FPJ Host Educational Tour For Bhavishya-Yaan...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences Life Imprisonment To 33-Year-Old For Killing Drug-Addict Brother

Mumbai: Woman Loses Gold Worth ₹4 Lakh In Diwali Cleaning Scam; Raises Safety Concerns Over...

Mumbai: Woman Loses Gold Worth ₹4 Lakh In Diwali Cleaning Scam; Raises Safety Concerns Over...