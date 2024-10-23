Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Govandi Girl Fatally Struck By Train While Crossing Tracks At Seawood Railway Station

Tragic loss: A 16-year-old girl fatally struck by a train while crossing tracks at Seawood railway station | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 16 year old girl from Govandi who was crossing the railway tracks at Seawood railway station, list her life after a CST bound train ran over her. The girl identified as Saba Abdul Lakhani, used to come for Computer and English classes to Seawood East.

On Monday afternoon after she reached the station and got down on platform number two, she tried to cross the tracks to get onto platform number 1 and eventually go out of the station.

However, while she was crossing, a CST bound train that was coming from Belapur side, went over her killing her on the spot. Following the accident, the train services on the Harbour line got disrupted for over 30 minutes.

Siddique, was a resident of Govandi and daughter of a scrap dealer. She travelled regularly to Navi Mumbai to attend coaching classes.

“After she alighted at Seawoods, instead of taking stairs, she chose to cross the tracks and got git by an upcoming train. We have been always urging the public to always use stairs to cross and not tracks,” said an official from Vashi GRP.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Vashi GRP and further investigations are on. According to Vashi GRP, a total of 105 track crossing accidents have been reported this year under the jurisdiction of Vashi GRP which has 11 railway stations from from Govandi to Seawoods and Turbhe to Rabale.

"The maximum track crossing accidents are reported at Mankhurd," the officer added.