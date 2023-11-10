Mumbai: BMC's ₹26.56 Crore Illumination Project Faces Criticism For Versova Beach & Sagar Kutir

Versova beach | File

BMC will illuminate the Versova and Sagar Kutir coast of Andheri West and install Gobo projection and attractive lighting similar to international cities such as Dubai and Singapore. BMC will spend Rs. 26.56 crore for the same work.

Beaches are a tourist hub

Thousands of tourists visit Girgaon, Dadar, Mahim, Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai beaches for recreation. These are popular picnic spots, attracting thousands of tourists every day. BMC ensures the cleanliness of these beaches and provides various facilities. The BMC is now implementing a program to enhance tourist amusement. As part of this initiative, the K-West ward of BMC will illuminate Versova Beach, Seven Bungalows, Sagar Kutir coast, and Ganesh Visarjan lane with attractive lighting.

BMC invites tenders

BMC recently invited tenders for the same project. An officer related to it stated, "Different types of generative content and dynamic scene creation and projection will be done. Mopping technology and interactive floor, Projection mopping, and Gobo projection technology will be used in these areas, providing tourists with an experience similar to foreign countries."

Zoru Bathena, a social activist, criticised BMC's plan, stating, "Rs. 26 crores for 'Gobo Projection Lights with Dynamic scene creation at Ganesh Visarjan lane, Andheri West beach, in K-West ward. Life is good when you are BMC and not accountable for any money spent." Other activists also opposed the project, citing light pollution as a growing issue in cities. Bright lights not only disturb the environment but also harm human beings.