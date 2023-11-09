Mumbai: Diwali Brunch Menus To Celebrate With Family And Friends

The festive season is upon us, starting from Dhanters to Bhai Dooj, including the main highlight, Diwali—the time to rejoice. Festive season means meeting friends and family and enjoying some amazing food without counting your calories.

For those who love to go out and explore some tasty and delicious food, several restaurants in the city have launched new special menus for the festive weekend. From local to global food, these popular restaurants have curated something for everyone.

Here's a list of restaurants with special menus that you must try this Diwali weekend.

Embrace Guilt-Free Indulgence: Diwali Dining at Seeds of Life

Embrace the spirit of Diwali with guilt-free dining at Seeds of Life! The menu includes wholesome delights, from colourful and nourishing salads to protein-rich bowls and delectable sandwiches—all thoughtfully curated for your well-being. Amid the traditional sweets and rich treats, the restaurant offers nourishment to the body and soul with wholesome bowls like the Asian Bowl, Thai curry, a wide variety of pasta, Cookie Sundae, and Hazelnut Pull-Up Cake.

WHERE: Seeds Of Life Outlets in Bandra and Juhu

PRICE: ₹1,000 for 2 people

Savour the Magic of Diwali at Hotel Marine Plaza

Let the festivities come alive against the backdrop of the mesmerizing sea, where every moment sparkles with delight. From delectable culinary delights to a wide range of libations, the new festive menu will literally make your Diwali special. Indulge in a variety of delectable dishes while enjoying the enchanting ambiance. Embrace the festival's charm as you savor delicious food, share laughter, and create unforgettable memories amidst the shimmering sea.

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, 29, Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Price: Lavish Brunch buffet at ₹2,200+ taxes

Celebrate Diwali in Style at Pritam Da Dhaba: Where Flavors and Festivities Unite

Pritam Da Dhaba, one of the most popular restaurants in Mumbai, is all set to make your Diwali celebrations special. The restaurant known for its lip-smacking North Indian delicacies, like the Hara Bhara Kabab, Pindi Chole, Pritam Da Dhaba’s Signature Dal Makhani, and homemade butter in the ‘Asli Punjabi’ way, will definitely enhance your Diwali experience & leave you wanting more!

So what are you waiting for? Head over to Pritam Da Dhaba and celebrate Dussehra with your friends and family!

Where: Pritam Da Dhaba, Juhu & Dadar

PRICE: ₹1,500 for 2

Napoli by Shatranj: Your Ultimate Diwali Dining Destination

At Napoli by Shatranj, indulge in a culinary masterpiece where each dish is the result of culinary brilliance. Try the traditional Chicken Napoli, which has a beautiful combination of rice and sautéed veggies, or the rich flavours of Tagliatelle Lamb Ragu. Savour the refined Mora Mio and Bella Rosa cocktails to go with your dinner, or explore the world of dessert cocktails with Pavarotti's Passion and Melodia di Caffe. Finish your incredible culinary adventure with the delicious Chocolate Duo and Churros Spirale, guaranteeing a memorable and fulfilling meal.

WHERE: 12 Union Park, 1st Floor, off Carter Road, Khar West, Mumbai-52

TIME: Open Everyday for Dinner at 7 pm | 1 pm

Lunch | Wed to Sun 12 pm - 4 pm.

PRICE: ₹3,000 for 2

Read Also Mumbai: New Special Menus To Try Out This Festive Weekend With Your Loved Ones

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)